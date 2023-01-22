Damar Hamlin attending Bills-Bengals game

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, is in attendance for the playoff game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house.

Hamlin has shown continued progress since collapsing after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals regular season game Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

Bills coach Sean McDermott had indicated earlier in the week that Hamlin had returned to the Bills facility "almost daily" as his condition continues to improve. As of Friday, McDermott said he didn't know if Hamlin would be in attendance for this game.

During the week, a Hamlin spokesperson had said that he still faces a lengthy recovery, and needs oxygen at times. Hamlin had hoped to attend last weekend's playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, but elected to watch the game from home.

It remains to be seen if Hamlin will make an appearance inside the stadium prior to or during today's game.