Daboll's success with Bills puts him on head coaching radar

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Brian Daboll's success in transforming the Buffalo Bills' offense into one of the NFL's best passing attacks places the coordinator as an NFL head-coaching candidate this offseason.

Receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley have selfish reasons to not entertain the thought of him leaving. They're both enjoying career years in Daboll's system.

Daboll dismisses the speculation by saying he's focused solely on the next game that has the Bills preparing to face the New England Patriots on Monday night.