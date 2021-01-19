Daboll likely to stay put as Bills coordinator

Daboll was a candidate for both the Chargers and New York Jets vacancies, which have since been filled.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Two people with direct knowledge of Brian Daboll's plans tell The Associated Press the likelihood of the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator staying put have increased after he was passed over in filling the Los Angeles Chargers coaching job.

The people spoke to The AP over the past two days on the condition of anonymity because Daboll declined to discuss his future on Monday.

Daboll was a candidate for both the Chargers and New York Jets vacancies, which have since been filled. The Chargers hired Brandon Staley on Sunday, and the Jets hired Robert Saleh last week.