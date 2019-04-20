BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're now less than one week away from the start of the 2019 NFL draft and the Bills have the ninth overall pick this year.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has said they will draft the best player available rather than for need but sometimes those two are the same thing.

Beane also said earlier this week he doesn't feel they have any glaring holes in the roster so that makes it easier to draft the best player available.

However, there are some positions the Bills could use added depth at.

Here are our top six biggest needs heading into the draft:

1.) Edge rusher

2.) Defensive tackle

3.) Offensive tackle

4.) Tight end

5.) Wide receiver

6.) Cornerback

Looking at edge rusher, here are our top three prospects to keep an eye on during the draft:

1.) Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

2.) Rashan Gary, Michigan

3.) Brian Burns, Florida State

Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak and Jay Skurski from the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Sunday break down why these guys could be on the Bills' radar.