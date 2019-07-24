Brandon Beane and company put a huge emphasis on adding to the offense during free agency and building around quarterback Josh Allen as he starts his second season in the NFL.

Allen has many new weapons to work with this season so a huge key is going to be how they all come together during training camp.

For the most part, Allen's supporting cast is new so let's take a look at the top three factors that should help him the most:

Offensive line

Even though bringing this group together and getting everyone on the same page is a tough task, I think a revamped offensive line will benefit Josh Allen from last year.

The Bills will start four, potentially five new players this season in the hopes of getting better protection for Allen and improved blocking for the running backs.

While his ability to scramble and extend plays is impressive, Allen can't be the team's leading rusher again. I think this new line will allow the running game to get back on track and take some of the pressure off of Allen in that sense while giving him more time to throw in other instances.

WRs John Brown and Cole Beasley

While there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Bills wide receiving corps, Allen has two new targets in this group that should help him if they can get on the same page this preseason. Former Ravens receiver John Brown signed with the Bills in free agency along with slot receiver Cole Beasley from Dallas.

Those two are an upgrade from a group that finished 31st in the league in passing yards in 2018 and last in 2017.

Beasley was recovering from core-muscle surgery during spring workouts so it's even more important he develops chemistry with Allen immediately during training camp.

Even though there are a lot of questions with this unit, the additions of Brown and Beasley should help Allen greatly.

Another top defense

Even though Allen won't be throwing to or handing off the ball to any of these players, he'll directly benefit from another strong defensive unit once again. With all of the changes for the Bills on offense, the opposite is true about the defense. This is a group expected to be in the top five again this season after finishing second in yards allowed last year.

Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White all return after they led the Bills to becoming the top team in passing yards allowed last season.

The Bills also had 16 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles for 27 takeaways, something Allen can take advantage of in 2019.