Past and present players credit Frazier for his even-keel approach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Coordinator Leslie Frazier is credited for providing the Buffalo Bills a calm and reassuring voice even at the most troubling times.

Such was the case in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in May 2020 when Frazier shared his personal experiences of growing up in Mississippi with a message of unity to a multiracial team at a time of unrest.