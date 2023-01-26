Cincinnati mayor honors medical staff for taking care of Bills' Damar Hamlin

Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was at the game, talked about the efforts on the field, and in the trauma unit that ultimately saved his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CINCINNATI — The mayor of Cincinnati presented the key to the city Thursday to the medical team at UC Health.

The medical staff there provided care for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals January 2.

Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was at the game, talked about the efforts on the field, and in the trauma unit that ultimately saved his life.

"And then tragedy struck. a freak play resulted in a cardiac arrest on the field. 60,000 people in the stadium, everyone was frozen. frozen in place, frozen in fear, frozen in anxiety. but for a handful of heroes who rushed to the field, and in front of a live national audience, saved Damar Hamlin's life. it's just, it's extraordinary," said Pureval.

The mayor said the doctors and nurses and all of the staff at UC Medical represent the best in their fields, and the city is grateful for their heroic efforts, not only for what they did to save Hamlin, but for what they do every day to care for patients in the community.

"In that moment, Damar Hamlin's life was saved, but it was saved again on the way to the trauma center. it was saved many times while in the trauma center. To the entire team here, the trauma team and all the professional who work here, who saved Damar Hamlin's life. and more importantly keep us safe every single day in our community."