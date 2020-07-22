Charges dropped against Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver

HOUSTON — The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Texas filed a motion to dismiss charges against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Wednesday.
Oliver was arrested back in May near his hometown of Houston and was accused of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Oliver's attorney told media in Houston that the blood results came back negative, proving he did not have drugs in his system. This means he was legally carrying the weapon.
The Buffalo Bills released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
"We are pleased with the ruling today regarding Ed Oliver. We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out. We appreciate Ed's honesty and his communication with us. With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season."