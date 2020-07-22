Charges dropped against Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver

Oliver's attorney told media in Houston that the blood results came back negative, proving he did not have drugs in his system. This means he was legally carrying the weapon.

"We are pleased with the ruling today regarding Ed Oliver. We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out. We appreciate Ed's honesty and his communication with us. With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season."