Chan Gailey's soft spot for Buffalo ends with Miami needing a win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Dolphins need only a win at Buffalo in their season finale Sunday to clinch a playoff berth. That's why offensive coordinator Chan Gailey prefers not having his Bills ties brought up this week.

The former Bills coach is putting aside the soft spot he holds for Buffalo by saying he’s intent on beating them.

He would rather forget what happened in the 2015 season finale when Gailey held the same role with the Jets. Needing a win at Buffalo to clinch a playoff berth, the Jets instead lost.

The AFC East champion Bills have little to play for having already clinched their third playoff berth in four years.