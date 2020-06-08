CB Josh Norman on Bills: ‘Went from being the worst to one of the best’

The first team All-Pro cornerback also said the team is about to break through to the next level.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season.

This is Norman’s first year with the team after playing for the Carolina Panthers and recently the Washington Football Team (formally Redskins), and when asked why he chose to come to Buffalo to play for the Bills, he said this team is, ‘next level.’

Norman said the Bills went from being the ‘worst [in the league] to one of the best, including winning the division.’ The first team All-Pro cornerback also said the team is about to break through to the next level.

Before making his decision to play for the Bills, Norman said he spoke to numerous people in the building, including Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who he said is, ‘his guy.’

Norman is familiar with Beane and head coach Sean McDermott as he played for the Panthers from 2012-2015 where McDermott was their defensive coordinator and Beane was assistant general manager.

