Carucci Take2: Bills get major wake-up call, suffer inexcusable blowout loss vs. Colts

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci says the Colts provided a solid reminder that when you step up in weight class, you’d better be ready to play at your very best.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Highmark Stadium:

1. How about that for a wake-up call?

After cruising to a 45-17 win against the New York Jets, the Bills ran into arguably the second-best opponent on their schedule to date. And the Colts provided a solid reminder that when you step up in weight class, you’d better be ready to play at your very best.

The Bills weren’t, and it led to the most points they’ve allowed at home since 2018 against the Chicago Bears (whose quarterback, ironically, was Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky).

Josh Allen looked out of sync with his receivers for most of the game. He threw two interceptions, nearly threw a second, and badly misfired on other throws before Sean McDermott showed mercy by replacing Allen with Trubisky with 6 minutes, 17 seconds left and the Colts holding a 26-point lead.

The Bills’ defense hardly resembled the unit that entered the game ranked first in the NFL. For the second time this season, it was trampled by a top-tier running back, with Jonathan Taylor running for 185 yards (including one for 40) and four touchdowns, and catching a TD pass. The first time was against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry.

The game was an embarrassment for a so-called serious contender. It was inexcusable.

Make no mistake. The Colts are a good team and more than capable of providing a challenge. But the Bills should view suffering a lopsided loss at home as unacceptable.

2. The Bills’ self-inflicted wounds were, to say the least, disturbing.

It’s one thing to see Taylor run all over the defense. Or the Colts’ offensive line consistently impose its will on the Bills’ defensive front. Or the Bills’ offense struggle to make plays.

It’s another when the Bills continually hurt themselves.

Allen interceptions led to a pair of Colts touchdowns. An Isaiah McKenzie fumble on a kickoff return set up another. And the penalties. The Bills had five against them that were accepted, including two roughing-the-passer calls and a hit out of bounds on the defense.

The Bills simply didn’t play clean or smart. For as much as this sort of undisciplined play is supposed to be contrary to what Sean McDermott constantly preaches, it’s becoming increasingly evident the message isn’t getting through.

3. Yes, that was booing heard at various times.

The fans were understandably frustrated by what they saw. This was a sorry performance, certainly not worth watching while sitting in the rain.

It certainly gave the Bills’ fan base more than enough reason to pause and ponder exactly what this team is all about. The unbridled exuberance over this team, shaken more than a little bit by the disaster in Jacksonville, has been dialed back by a lot. Excitement has been replaced by full-fledged concern.

One of the biggest causes has to be the surging New England Patriots, who the Bills face twice next month. The Pats’ defense looks legit. So does their rookie QB, Mac Jones.

4. Is there a bright spot anywhere?

Of course. The Bills have six wins and there are seven games left. Plenty of chances to rebound.

Will they? That’s a different question. I’m having a hard time seeing it right now.

5. There’s almost no time for the Bills to wallow in the aftermath of their second-ugliest loss of the season (assuming the Jacksonville game was uglier).

On Thanksgiving night, the Bills face the Saints in New Orleans. It will be an opportunity for some redemption – or further embarrassment – on a national stage.