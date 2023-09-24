Carucci Take 2: The Bills do what a superior team should do against an inferior opponent

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci offers 5 takeaways from the Bills’ 37-3 road victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takes from the Buffalo Bills’ 37-3 victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field:

1. The mark of a top-level team is to show its superiority against inferior opponents. The Bills did that for the second week in a row.

Though the 16-point first half didn’t reflect as much, the Bills were in firm control, with their defense setting the tone by consistently winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. By halftime, they already had three of the nine sacks and two of the four sacks with which they would finish the game.

Despite a lack of explosiveness, the Bills’ offense was sound and methodical, which was good enough given their defensive effort.

2. A week after an impressive showing against the Raiders, the Bills’ defense displayed sheer dominance.

The highlight was a coming out party for middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. It helped that the Commanders’ pass protection is awful, having given up 10 sacks through their 2-0 start.

Leonard Floyd also had a pair of sacks, reinforcing the notion that the Bills made a remarkably strong signing by being able to get him in June — well beyond the point when highly rated free agents are available.

Another notable defensive play was A.J. Epenesa taking a fourth-quarter interception 32 yards for a touchdown, 36 seconds after Josh Allen’s 10-yard TD run. That sequence removed all doubt about the outcome, if that wasn’t already the case.

Credit Sean McDermott with a nicely designed defensive game plan. Yes, the Commanders rushed for 105 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry, but McDermott had his defensive front attacking from all angles, with a mixture of blitzes, stunts and games for which Washington’s inept pass protectors had no answers.

3. While we’re giving credit to coordinators, let’s recognize Ken Dorsey for doing another splendid job of offensive game-planning and play-calling.

For the second week in a row, the Bills showed excellent balance in their offense. Just as he did against the Raiders, Allen completed passes to nine different receivers in going 20-for-32 for 218 yards and a touchdown. He had an interception that effectively served as a punt.

The Bills also ran 33 times for 168 yards, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt, and a pair of touchdowns. James Cook had his second straight strong outing by running for 98 yards and averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He had the game’s longest carry with a 34-yarder on the Bills’ final scoring drive.

The Bills had a significant edge in time of possession, 34:39 to 25:21.

4. For the second week in a row, Josh Allen was efficiently effective.

That was all that was necessary against the Commanders, who don’t have the quarterback or the overall talent to keep pace with the Bills when the Bills are playing their best. That was also encouraging because it shows his increasing comfort with staying within himself rather than forcing throws.

Allen is at his best when he’s in command and making good decisions with where to go with the ball. It isn’t as entertaining as when he makes spectacular plays with his arm and his legs, but it likely will be part of more success when he feels the need to do too much.

Allen did run three times for 46 yards, including a 23-yard gain, and a TD. Given the Commanders’ overly aggressive defensive line, it figured Allen would have opportunities to run for long gains.

5. Now comes the Game of the Year!

Perhaps that’s an overstatement, given it’s only the fourth game of the season, but it’s fair to say next Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is as highly anticipated as any the Bills have played in a long time. OK, it’s at least as highly anticipated as the season-opener against the New York Jets.