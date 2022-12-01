Carucci Take2: Bills impose physical dominance in another lopsided win vs. Patriots

Here are Vic Carucci's five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory against the New England Patriots Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory against the New England Patriots Thursday night at Gillette Stadium:

1. Another Bills-Patriots game. Another lopsided win by the Bills.

Picking up where they left off in last January’s wild-card playoff meeting between the teams, the Bills did what the superior club should do on the way to a third win in a row and first this season in the AFC East. And they did it with a physically dominating, power-oriented offensive game plan that they hadn’t shown in a long time.

There’s a lot to admire with the 9-3 Bills, beginning with grasping the importance of successfully kicking off a three-game stretch against divisional opponents. That’s the first major step toward getting in position to win a third consecutive divisional crown, while staying in striking distance of Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

There was nothing spectacular about what the Bills did. They employed a methodical, power-oriented offensive game plan. They played sound defense, not allowing a Patriots offense – except for a missed tackle that allowed a short pass to turn into a 48-yard touchdown – that has mostly been mediocre from finding its groove. After a season-best game in a Thanksgiving night loss against Minnesota, Mac Jones threw for only 195 yards and a touchdown.

2. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey did a wonderful job of implementing an attack that pounded the ball and called upon the linemen to consistently win their one-on-one matchups.

The Bills simply wore the Patriots’ defense down with a steady diet of run plays and long, plodding drives. On the way to their third touchdown early in the fourth quarter, they ran nine times in a 15-play, 94-yard march that ended with Devin Singletary’s one-yard scoring run.

James Cook finished with a game-high 64 yards on 14 carries, an average of 4.6 yards per rush, while Singletary had 35 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

3. The Bills didn’t miss Von Miller, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday with the knee injury he suffered against Detroit on Thanksgiving.

That’s not to imply he hasn’t been important to their success. He has. When healthy, Miller, at 33 years old, remains one of the more impactful pass rushers in the NFL.

But the Bills have other impactful rushers who were able to make life miserable for Mac Jones for most of the night. What’s more impressive is they didn’t need to rely on manufacturing pressure through blitzing. They mainly did it with their front four, with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa returning from ankle injuries to contribute to strong work that also included Shaq Lawson and the tackles. Tremaine Edmunds also made his presence felt, especially against the run.

Another big factor in the Bills’ ability to smother the Patriots’ offense was outstanding pass coverage, helped by Tre’Davious White receiving his most action since the major knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving 2021. Jordan Poyer was tremendous.

4. Josh Allen had a relatively quiet game, but for a change the Bills didn’t need a superhuman effort from him.

That was because, for a change, they had an effective running game that didn’t heavily depend on his legs. That was also because the Bills’ defense didn’t allow the Patriots’ offense to pose a threat.

Allen threw for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with no interceptions. His eight-yard touchdown connection with Gabe Davis was, in a word, incredible. Allen rolled all the way to the edge of the sideline, slipped away from a defender, jumped several inches high and threw across his body before landing out of bounds. The ball dropped perfectly into Davis’ grasp in the middle of the end zone to give the Bills a 17-7 lead.

5. Odell Beckham Jr.’s scheduled visit to Western New York Friday bears close watching.

Earlier this season, I didn’t see the Bills making any significant effort to sign the free-agent receiver. Now, I’m leaning toward it being a necessity.

The Bills’ passing game could use a lift through the stretch run. When healthy, Beckham is more than capable of providing a big one. He’s still working his way back from the major knee injury he suffered in last February’s Super Bowl as a member of the Rams, leaving questions as to exactly when he’ll be ready to play. But beyond Stefon Diggs, the Bills have no major pass-catching threat. Beckham would be that guy.