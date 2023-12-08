Carucci Take 2: McDermott-run Bills defense was impressive in preseason opener

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci offers 5 takeaways from the Bills’ 23-19 preseason-opening victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-19 preseason-opening victory against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Highmark Stadium:

1. The most impressive part of the Bills’ performance was the defense.

Sean McDermott seemed to smoothly handle the double duties of coach and defensive coordinator. He was clearly determined to take advantage of the inexperience of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and wasted little time doing so. On the game’s first series, he called a blitz, sending defensive back Saran Neal on second down to help force Richardson to throw an interception that set up the Bills’ first touchdown.

McDermott also did stellar work in positioning the defense to make consecutive stops on third-and-short and fourth-and-short. He also sent Damar Hamlin, playing his first game since suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, on blitzes on Hamlin’s first two plays.

“I’m still working through the communication piece,” McDermott said. “A preseason game is a little bit different than a regular-season game. We’ll go back, just like we do with the players and evaluate that and talk about some areas that we’ve got to improve on. It was just kind of getting on the same cadence, when I’m going to be in certain spots and when I need information at times, and make sure that information is readily available when I need it.

“It was a pretty good first game.”

2. Speaking of Damar Hamlin, he had a solid outing while reaching another major milestone in his comeback.

He showed no hesitation in registering three tackles. He looked as if he was playing with full confidence and with no sign of even the smallest limitations physically or mentally.

“It was fun,” Hamlin said. “It was super fun. It was a great experience, just another milestone on the step of being back to myself in the football space.”

But Hamlin did say there as plenty going on his mind while he was out there.

“I mean, I was feeling everything,” Hamlin said. “But I’ve been doing a good job of being around right-minded people with good mindset, coaches in my life and mentors as part of the team, even outside the team, just giving me good strategies as far as my mindset. The pressure’s on the outside … as long as you don’t let it portray your actual feelings, you can keep it under control.

3. This game reinforced that the Bills are in serious trouble if Josh Allen were to suffer an injury that causes him to miss significant time.

They don’t – repeat don’t – have even a reasonable alternative in either Kyle Allen, who started and played the first half Saturday, or Matt Barkley, who took over in the second half.

“I thought it was kind of hot and cold at times,” McDermott said. “We moved the ball at times and then stalled out. We weren’t productive enough on early downs in the first half, and then in the second half, I felt just a little bit better moving the ball on a more consistent basis.”

The coach was being charitable. Neither looked like a quarterback who could keep the team afloat over a long stretch. Allen completed eight of 15 passes for 122 yards, with an interception. Barkley was 14-of-15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns, but was facing second- and third-string defenders.

Asked if he viewed it as an open competition behind Josh Allen, McDermott answered, “Yes.”

4. The Bills’ running game looked decent.

James Cook affirmed his place in the No. 1 role, rushing for 20 yards on four carries, an average of five yards per rush. He looked as fast and explosive as ever, particularly on an eight-yard scoring run that gave the Bills a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Latavius Murray chipped in 18 yards on five attempts, an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

“He’s a big back, he runs strong,” McDermott said of Murray.

Damien Harris sat out with a knee injury.

5. Matt Barkley revealed after the game that Josh Allen was calling plays, along with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Barkley credited Allen with dialing up the 13-yard touchdown throw Barkley made to Dezmon Patmon to give the Bills a 23-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know the actual number (of plays Allen called),” Barkley said. “I do know that touchdown to Dez on the left (side of the end zone), we had talked about it on the sideline. (Allen said), ‘When we’re in good field position, on a good third down, let’s get it called.’ And he called it.

“It might have been that whole drive, I think. Dorsey was still in my ear the whole time, but I think Josh was relaying him up. I don’t know. I don’t want to give him too much credit here.”