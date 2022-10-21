Carucci Take 2 Bills Mailbag: No pressing needs as NFL trade deadline approaches

You have Buffalo Bills questions. Vic Carucci has answers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — You have Buffalo Bills questions. I have answers.

Die-Hard Dan: If the Bills were to make a roster move before the trade deadline, which position do you believe is more in need, RB or offensive line?

VC: I don’t think the Bills are “in need” of help anywhere, and that includes running back and the offensive line. In fact, I think, especially with what they showed against Kansas City last Sunday, they’re making progress in their run game (outside of Josh Allen’s team-leading 257 rushing yards) largely due to the steadily improving play of their offensive line.

Could the Bills look to bolster depth by the Nov. 1 trade deadline? Maybe, though they’ve proven to have one of the deeper, if not deepest, rosters in the NFL.

I firmly believe they have the necessary pieces to continue with what so far looks like a promising run to the postseason.

Don Carney: Vic, you think Bills are doing any real thought about OBJ in an already loaded receiver field?

VC: I’m not seeing it.

The Bills’ passing game is the strongest in the NFL. They have arguably the best one-two receiver combination in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They are simply not in need of help in this area.

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent sounds exciting, of course, based on his body of work. However, you have to wonder: 1. When will OBJ be cleared from the major knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February? There are reports it might not be until mid-December. 2. What version of OBJ are you getting once he’s back? 3. Who would you like to see getting fewer targets so that OBJ can get the ones he undoubtedly will demand to make joining the Bills or any team worth his while?

Dan Miller: Is Devin Singletary playing his way into a second contract or does his play not matter because they won’t sign an RB to a big extension?

VC: This is a tough one to answer.

I think the Bills would be inclined to give him a second deal, though I don’t think they would be interested in spending at the high end of the running back market. I say that less because of the quality of Singletary’s play and more because good running backs tend to be easier to find, either in the draft (and not necessarily in the early rounds) or free agency.

Another factor is that the Bills are and will continue to be, at least for the foreseeable future, a pass-first team that is selective about when and how to incorporate its run game.

Jeff: Will the Bills have to “overpay” to make any trades? I would think if a team has similar offers of say a 2nd round pick, they know the Bills’ pick will be lower and they will have to offer more, given that I don’t see trades for Barkley or McCaffery being realistic. Your thought?

VC: You submitted this question after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, though I didn’t see that deal making sense for the Bills unless it was an absolute steal.

As I said earlier, the Bills don’t have a crying need at running back to force them to pursue one of McCaffrey’s high-end caliber in a trade. That goes for Saquon Barkley as well. And I highly doubt the New York Giants would have any interest parting with the most effective offensive weapon on a 5-1 team.

I do get your point about any draft pick offered by the Bills likely being lower because of their projected finish at or near the top of the league. However, there are a variety of ways to make deals, even for teams with lower choices, if they want a player badly enough.

Nelson Prata: Khalil Shakir should have more snaps than Isaiah McKenzie?

VC: Yes.

The rookie is steadily, and rapidly, proving that he merits a larger role in the offense. McKenzie’s repeated mistakes also could force that issue to a certain extent.

Joe Bad: What is the health status of Marquez Stevenson? Will he be added to the roster from IR soon? I believe he could be a weapon in taking the top off a defense and adds explosiveness to the kick return game on SPT.

VC: I’m not sure of where Stevenson is in his recovery from the foot surgery he underwent in August. I would assume the bye week would serve him, along with others, well in terms of additional healing time.