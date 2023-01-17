Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately.
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
Fans have been sending Hamlin get well cards, and a local non-profit is making sure they get into the right hands so Hamlin receives them.
The effort was organized by Ryan Alsop of Smile Mail, Inc. He teamed up with Sweet Buffalo and Totally Buffalo to put out the call for cards.
Cards have arrived from all 50 states, including hundreds from students. The group will start to put together those cards in one giant package to deliver to Hamlin.