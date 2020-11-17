Cardinals fans donate to Oishei Children's Hospital following win over Buffalo Bills

After the game, a thread on Reddit was started by a Cardinals fan saying the Bills Mafia fan base has, "been a class act."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the Arizona Cardinals Hail Mary, last-second, win over the Buffalo Bills, some fans from the opposing team decided to do their part and donate to Oishei Children's Hospital in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother.

"Between that [Bills fans being gracious following their win], how they've responded to Josh Allen losing his grandmother, and their donations to Andy Dalton's charity, I think we should recognize their fanbase and contribute to a great cause," the Reddit post continued.

Oishei Children's Hospital recognized the effort by Cardinals fans and shared out their response in a tweet below.

Wow, thank you Cardinals fans for joining in our support of @JoshAllenQB honoring Patricia Allen through donations to our hospital! https://t.co/nswbbYxA20 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 16, 2020

So far, from Bills Mafia and beyond, from over 26,700 donors, nearly $672,000 has been donated to Oishei Children's Hospital in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen.