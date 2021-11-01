Buffalo Philharmonic concertmaster puts own spin on the Shout Song

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Any Bills fan knows there are a lot of versions of the Shout Song out there. The latest from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's concertmaster Nikki Chooi might just be one of the most refined.

According to the BPO's Instagram page, Chooi and Maestro JoAnn Falletta visited One Bills Drive in the days leading up to the Bills first-round playoff game against the Colts to cheer on the team. While they were there, Chooi recorded a video playing the Shout Song on his violin in front of the team locker room in the stadium tunnel.