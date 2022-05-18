Bills players go to Jefferson Avenue to help support the community

2 On Your Side's Ashley Holder spoke with several Bills players, who said it was very important for them to come out and physically to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills shifted their schedule to arrive in Buffalo early to visit and help on Jefferson Avenue at Tops.

The staff and players handed out food to the community after Saturday's tragedy.

2 On Your Side's Ashley Holder spoke with several players who were wearing "Choose Love" T-shirts, and they said it was very important for them to come out here physically and be out here in the community rather than send a tweet.

"This is one of those things you have to be about it," Bills lineman Dion Dawkins said. "With the Bills, we understand our presence in the community and not tweet about it, (go) on Instagram about it say, 'Oh, we're sorry and stuff,' but to actually be present.

"Anything that we can do just to reach out and touch just to show a face and get some smiles. If it helps one person or helps 1,000, that's what the goal is just to be here and be present for everybody in this community which is our community."

Bills tight end Dawson Knox added: "First of all, I can't even begin to understand some of the things the Black community has to deal with. I've grown up white, obviously. I think the first thing I can just do is listen, but also, I think it's a huge responsibility for us show that we have a lot of love for the community as well.

"So we want to be here to shake some hands, get some smiles, introduce ourselves in a more personal manner rather than what they see on TV on Sundays."

A lot of the players say what happened Saturday afternoon at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was disgusting. Some of them could not even say the words of how they felt, and they know that this community is going to take a long time to heal.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was there as well and gave his comments on the importance of the team volunteering and giving their time.

"For everybody to be on board with coming down here, knowing it would be heavy and tough, unfortunate circumstances of why we are here," Allen said. "But to be in community to give some hope and share some grief, that's how we are going to get past this. I'm super happy for our team being able to do that."