Giants sign Jamison Crowder, Tommy Sweeney away from Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Giants signed former Bills receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Tommy Sweeney to free-agent contracts on Thursday.

Crowder is an eight-year veteran who has played in 100 regular season games with 51 starts for the Bills, Jets, and Commanders during his NFL tenure. However, Crowder only saw four games for the Bills last season due to a season-ending ankle injury.

Sweeney was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 draft and has played in 24 games with four starts. In that time, Sweeney has recorded 18 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has ties to Sweeney as he served as the Bills offensive coordinator prior to taking on his current role. Giants general manager Joe Schoen also on staff when Sweeney was drafted to the Bills in 2019.

Sweeney will now get to play closer to home now as he grew up in Northern New Jersey, just a half-hour drive from MetLife Stadium.

