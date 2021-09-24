Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders named Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

This recognition comes after Sanders re-launched his charitable foundation at the Harriet Ross Tubman School in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bills wide receiver is being recognized for re-launching a charitable foundation to help support local children who come from financially disadvantaged families.

The Bills announced Friday morning that Emmanuel Sanders has been named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP.

This recognition comes after Sanders re-launched his charitable foundation at the Harriet Ross Tubman School in the City of Buffalo. In addition, Sanders personally donated $20,000 to the foundation.

"I am honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP for relaunching my foundation and working to make an impact in the Buffalo community," Sanders said.

The Emmanuel Sanders Foundation was originally launched in Denver back in 2017 to help children attain a better life and reach their full potential.

"When I entered the NFL, I knew I wanted to give back because so many people gave back to me when I was growing up," Sanders said. "Along with the other Community MVPs, the mission of my foundation will offer support and opportunities for many deserving kids."