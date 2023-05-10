Buffalo Bills will be playing in London this season

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's official. The Buffalo Bills will be heading across the pond this coming season.

The Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Week 5.

Kick off will take place at 9:30 a.m. EST.

This is the first time the Bills will be heading to London in eight years. In their last international game the Bills also took on Jacksonville, losing by a score of 34-31.

"We are proud to be selected to participate in our league's international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally," said Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia.

"The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We're excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."

Jacksonville will be playing at Wembley Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons the week prior to their game against Buffalo.

"We can't wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October," said Henry Hodgson, GM NFL UK.

"To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags' commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term. We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023."

For scheduling purposes the London Game will be a home game for the Bills. They will play eight home games in Orchard Park and eight other road games.

Fans interested in attending need to register for tickets on the NFL website.

With the 2023 International Games, two will take place in Germany. Miami Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts will take on the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium.

"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International.