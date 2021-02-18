Bills will be in contact with free agent JJ Watt

Vic Carucci from the Buffalo News confirmed that the Bills and Watt’s circle has communicated about signing the former Texans defensive end.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The JJ Watt and Bills saga continues.

Will JJ Watt end up a Buffalo Bill? There’s no telling, but what we do now is that Watt’s team will be in contact with Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills.

Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News confirmed that the Bills and Watt’s work circle has been communicating about signing the former Texans defensive end.

There’s still a number of different teams that are interested in the 31-year-old, but numerous have said that Watt wants to go to a Super Bowl contender and interested in the quarterback situation.

Watt’s agent, Tom Condon, also represents Josh Allen so it will be interesting to see where this leads. You would have to wonder if Josh Allen has made any contact with Watt.