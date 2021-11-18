Bills' Davis relying on his mental toughness during a trying season

In his rookie year, Davis was a main target for Josh Allen, but now he's consistently fighting for snaps. He put up 105 yards on three catches against the Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis hasn't seen as much shine this season with the newest addition of Emmanuel Sanders.

In his rookie year, Davis was a main target for Josh Allen, but now he's consistently fighting for snaps.

The good thing is, every time he's on the field, he makes plays. Davis put up 105 yards on three catches against the New York Jets.

"It does make me feel a little out there when I'm on the sidelines," Davis said. "It's a hard situation to be in, and to not get that many reps, but still have to still go out there and execute and such. Big opportunities like that, I was able to execute on. I'm just happy I was able to come down with all of those balls."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's seen Davis grow more in his mental game more than anything, just taking each game in stride. 2 On Your Side asked Davis if he felt the same.