Miller appears set to play for Bills; Poyer out Sunday

Bills coach Sean McDermott updated the injury status of some key players ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Von Miller's name showed up on the injury report (ankle) for something other than veteran rest on Thursday it raised a red flag, with good reason, ahead of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J., against the Jets.

Miller was able to go through a full practice on Friday, and he did not receive a game designation. He appears to be set to play Sunday.

The same can't be said for safety Jordan Poyer who re-injured his elbow against the Packers Sunday night. He was declared out of the game before Friday's practice.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) hadn't practiced earlier in the week, but did so on a limited basis Friday. He is questionable to play against the Jets.