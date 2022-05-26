Bills' Tyrel Dodson teams up with Chef Darian to benefit culinary students

Raising money for the Chef Darian Bryan Culinary Fund that provides support to culinary students at Erie Community College.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You might watch Tyrel Dodson on Sundays with the Buffalo Bills, but he's a man of many talents and one of them happens to be in the kitchen.

"People come watch me play. People, and always want to praise the Bills but it's good for me to come out and get my hands dirty a little bit and serve others," said Tyrel Dodson.

Dodson teamed up with Chef Darian Bryan for an intimate cooking class with some Bills' fans and lovers of food. They didn't just learn to cool any simple dish rather tomahawk steak and colossal lobster.

"We say go big or stay home," said Chef Darian. "So we try and get the biggest steaks around town and some lobster tails from the market too. People love the excitement and say oh that's the biggest lobster I ever seen."



It's all for a good cause. Raising money for his charity, the Chef Darian Bryan Culinary Fund, which provides support to those students that may need help covering the costs of culinary needs at Erie Community College, the same place Chef Darian got his degree.

"When I came here, I couldn't afford knives, books or uniforms. So, I felt small when I was in school because nobody wanted to share with me, because they think I'm weird because I talked different," said Chef Darian. "I wanted to start a charity so when students like me come to the program they can afford knife, book and uniform I don't want them to come out of uniform."

Last year, Chef was about to raise about $13,000 dollars to help students in need at ECC this year.

Every cent us to help someone achieve their dreams and it's a big reason Dodson wanted to be involved.

"It reminds me when I was growing up I didn't have shoulder pads, I didn't have cleats so there was foundation back where I'm from in Nashville funded me that stuff," said Dodson. "I'm very grateful so I come here and show love to chef and his organization."

While Dodson found a way to pay it forward, he also got a free cooking lesson.

"That was my first time making colossal lobster on the grill I learned today with Duane sue chef lubricating the grill before cooking the hot spot it was fun learning stuff too while I'm here."

"He just always want to be in the kitchen helping out," said Chef Darian cooking and plating meals, cooking whatever we have to cook and bag stuff people love seeing him here. It's funny Stefon Diggs and those guys always want to be in the kitchen with me and see what I'm doing."