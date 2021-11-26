Bills confirm Tre’Davious White out for season with torn ACL

The team said Friday an MRI confirmed that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will be lost for the season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' worst fears were realized Friday.

White was injured early in the second quarter Thursday night during the Bills' 31-6 prime-time victory at New Orleans against the Saints. White was emotional as he got to the sideline, slamming his helmet before he left for the locker room.

Early in the third quarter, the Bills had ruled out his return for the game.

The first-round pick in 2017 had 37 tackles this season. He had one interception, broke up six passes, and forced a fumble.

