Bills training camp spotlight: Kaiir Elam

Rookie Kaiir Elam is at the center of cornerback questions as Tre'Davious White heals from an ACL tear

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills addressed an obvious area of need in the first round of the draft this year, going with cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida.

He is among many ready to step into the training camp spotlight with the Bills set to hit the field Sunday morning. The Bills first practice at St. John Fisher on Sunday morning at 9:45.

With top cornerback Tre'Davious White coming back from ACL surgery, and competition to start opposite him when he does come back, questions in the secondary loom large. Elam is at the center of them.

With the Bills pegged as favorites to go to the Super Bowl, it seems like the Bills, who were already good to go with talent, got even better over the offseason.

The Bills' first-round pick, Elam already showed signs of explosiveness and talent during spring workouts, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is already on the record as saying he hopes that continues because Elam is expected to play early in the season, with White still recovering from the ACL tear.

Granted, Elam doesn't have to be the next man up to start. There's still Dane Jackson, who stepped in pretty nicely for White last season.