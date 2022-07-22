Bills training camp spotlight: Gabriel Davis primed for huge year

The Bills' Gabriel Davis has earned his opportunity to step into the No. 2 receiver role in the offense, and with that comes big expectations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There's a lot of hype surrounding the Buffalo Bills this upcoming season, for obvious reasons.

As far as specific players who are expected to make a big jump this year, wide out Gabriel Davis is one of the most popular names on the roster. The window of opportunity has been earned and the time for Davis to solidify himself as the clear No. 2 wideout is right now.

Davis is coming off the biggest game of his football life, scoring four touchdowns and getting over 200 receiving yards in the AFC Divisional Round versus Kansas City.

With plenty of eyes on Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen's ability to pretty much do as he pleases on the field using his legs, Davis should be in line for a big year.

With Brian Daboll gone to coach the New York Giants, even with the offensive coordinator transition this offseason, Davis says it's been going well so far under Ken Dorsey, who of course was already with the offense as the quarterbacks coach, another benefit going into Davis' third NFL season.

At minicamp Davis said, "It's been good, he played QB in the past so we know he has that passing mindset. it will be fun with him up in the box calling the plays and seeing what we can do this year."

Both Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary say the transition so far has been smooth going from Brian Daboll to Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator. Bills offense is picking up where they left off. @WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uUMwd1OEix — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 31, 2022

One other interesting note is Davis' added size. The team has him listed at 210 pounds, but recent reports released have his trainer confirming he has put on a lot of muscle, and he's now up around 227 pounds.