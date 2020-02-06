Bills and others to hold training camp at home facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among those that stage training camp elsewhere. The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas usually trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in nearby Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
The Bills have held training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford since 2000 in an effort to regionalize the franchise. The Bills have limited the number of practices in Pittsford in recent years in a trend that has been magnified under head coach Sean McDermott.