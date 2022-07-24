Bills training camp highs and lows: turkey burgers and toilet paper

The Bills' Josh Allen and Von Miller talked about life at training camp as things got underway in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have opened training camp in suburban Rochester for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

For high profile athletes, returning to life in a dorm room can be a challenge.

Josh Allen chooses to look at the positives, especially when it comes to the food.

"We've got TBT after this. It's Turkey Burger time. They've got the best turkey burgers here. ... put a little jalapeños on them. I just try to be as fun and as vibrant as I can because some guys don't like it," Allen said.

Allen says that as a leader, that's part of his job, but that he genuinely enjoys spending time with teammates away from Orchard Park at a formative time of year.

"I do actually and genuinely love camp because I love spending time with the guys," Allen said.

Von Miller says that during his time in Denver, the Broncos held camp at team headquarters, so there's been a bit of an adjustment.

"I'm 33 years old. The toilet paper is different. The beds are different. No TV in the dorm room. It's a little different. You've got to make up your bed and change it every day. It takes some getting used to, but I'm all for it," Miller said.

Those comments came just after the Bills completed the first workout of camp. This is the 21st time the franchise has held camp at what is now called St. John Fisher University. It's a run that started back 2000, when there was a strong emphasis on regionalizing the franchise given the uncertain future in the post Ralph Wilson era.

After missing the past two summers due to pandemic related restrictions, Bills coach Sean McDermott says the return to Pittsford is a welcome one.

"Getting away allows us the chance to come together as a team," he said. "Spend some time together ... maybe after meetings and before practice. Maybe get guys hanging out together a little bit more where they can develop those bonds during the year that will bind us when it gets tough."

General manager Brandon Beane says the plan is to return here in the future, but that decision remains up for evaluation.

"We believe very strongly in it until there's something that changes our mind," Beane said. "We'll also compare how it was this year to how it was the last two years and then make a decision on what's best."

TEAM UPDATES: