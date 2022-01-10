Self-inflicted wounds have Bills trailing Ravens at half

The Baltimore Ravens lead the Buffalo Bills 20-10 at M&T Bank stadium in Baltimore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens scored 10 points off Buffalo turnovers and lead 20-10 at the half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marlon Humphrey picked off a deflected pass from quarterback Josh Allen early in the first quarter that set up a JK Dobbins 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

A Devin Singletary fumble also led to a Ravens field goal.

The Buffalo Bills once again failed to convert in a short yardage situation as Zack Moss lost yardage on a third-and-1.

Baltimore dominated the line of scrimmage for most of the first half.

The Bills offense did manage to put together a scoring drive late in the first half to cut the Ravens lead to ten points. Allen led an 11-play, 76-yard drive capping it with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie.

Allen finished 11-of-22 passing for 105 yards, a touchdown, and interception in the first half.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Von Miller sacked Jackson. Greg Rousseau and DaQuan Jones split another sack for Buffalo.

The Ravens controlled time of possession, holding the ball for 21 minutes, 9 seconds.