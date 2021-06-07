Buffalo Bills to hold training camp in Orchard Park

For the second consecutive year the Bills will hold training camp in Orchard Park as opposed to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Bills have made it official, announcing that they will once again hold training camp at their team facilities in Orchard Park.

Head coach Sean McDermott had said members of the operations department were looking at possibly holding camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, but referred to the idea as a "heavy lift" relative to COVID-19 protocols that remain in place

The team released the following statement:

"The Bills informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and appreciate their efforts to try to accommodate the Bills this summer. However, due to the complexities of the NFL’s current COVID-19 health protocols in place, the team decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer."

Prior to last summer and now this one, the Bills had held training camp in Pittsford since the year 2000.

Camp is due to start in late July, with practice dates and availabilities still to be announced.

The statement made no mention of fan access or open practices.