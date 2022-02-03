Bills to give Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade

NFL Network has reported that Beasley asked GM Brandon Beane for a trade, assuming the two sides are no where near close on a number to keep him in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 2.

It seems as if Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is heading out the door.

NFL Network has reported that Beasley asked general manager Brandon Beane for a trade, assuming the two sides are no where near close on a number to keep him in Buffalo.

With that being said, Beasley has said that "no door has been closed."

In 2021, Beasley experienced his worst statistical season with Buffalo, getting just 693 yards on 82 catches with just one touchdown.

With the emergence of young wide out Gabriel Davis and other options still in the works for Buffalo, allowing Beasley to find a new home seems to make sense all around.

If the Bills can't find a trade partner for Beasley, the veteran wideout could also be a cut candidate given his non-guaranteed salary and Buffalo's need to create cap space.