Reports: Two more positive tests for Titans

With two more positive tests, the total is now 20 COVID positive members of the Titans organization which further threatens next weekend's game against the Bills.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person familiar with the situation says another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives.

The Titans' outbreak is now up to 20 cases, with 18 positives since Tuesday.

New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, forcing the league to postpone the Patriots’ game at Kansas City until Monday night.

The negative test results include a New Orleans Saints player who tested positive on Saturday, so the Saints' game in Detroit is still on.

Minnesota, which lost to Tennessee a week ago, is a go to play Houston.