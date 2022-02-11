Buffalo Bills tickets increasing in 2022

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that ticket prices are going up for the 2022 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Any Buffalo Bills fans hoping to attend a home game at Highmark Stadium next season will have to pay a little more for their tickets.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that ticket prices are going up for the 2022 season. According to the team, over half of the general admission tickets at Highmark Stadium will see an increase ranging from $3 to $8.50 per game.

The team says over 13,000 seats (or roughly 20 percent of tickets) will be available for $60 or less.

Season ticket holders will see an increase of about $11.57; the Bills note that price increases will vary based on the location of the seats. On average, the price per season ticket is $113 including sales tax, according to the Bills. This estimation includes club and regular seats.

"We think it's fair market value," said Chris Colleary, Bills vice president of ticket sales and service. "We compare other teams' prices; we compare our historical prices. We compare the value of that seat as a season ticket, the value as a single game. We evaluate every seat, every row. There are some seats that may go up $3 a game and there are others that might go up $20 a game. The seats that go up $20 a game might be in the first five rows of the 100-level compared to a seat in the 300 level. So, we factor all those things in it."

It's unclear at this time if the COVID-19 vaccination policy will be in place for Highmark Stadium next season. The team says it will continue to work with Erie County and New York State on any potential changes.