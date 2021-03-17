Bills tender restricted free agent OL Ike Boettger

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Ike Boettger.
The move came just an hour and a half before the 26-year-old would have been an unrestricted free agent.
According Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Buffalo tendered Boettger the first right of refusal offer of $2.133 million. This means if another organization decides to sign the left guard then the Bills can match that offer.
Boettger started in seven games for the 2020 season and played 12 total.
The 26-year-old started in all three of the Bills playoff games.