Bills tender restricted free agent OL Ike Boettger

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Ike Boettger.

The move came just an hour and a half before the 26-year-old would have been an unrestricted free agent.

#Bills announced they have tendered RFA Ike Boettger — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) March 17, 2021

According Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Buffalo tendered Boettger the first right of refusal offer of $2.133 million. This means if another organization decides to sign the left guard then the Bills can match that offer.

According to a league source, Boettger is getting the right of first refusal tender. That cost is $2.133 million.



Boettger is still eligible to negotiate with other teams. https://t.co/lQyKFT3Umo — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) March 17, 2021

Boettger started in seven games for the 2020 season and played 12 total.