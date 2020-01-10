Teammates proud of Josh Allen's AFC honor

Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is getting recognition further than just a week or two but for the entire month of September. The 24-year-old was named the AFC Offensive Player of the month.

In three games, Allen has totaled almost 1,100 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Allen is completing 71 percent of his passes, up 12.2 percent from last season. It’s something his teammates are not surprised by.

“That’s a great honor for him,” said receiver Andre Roberts. “He’s been working hard at his craft each and every day. He’s done some good things in the first three weeks hopefully he can continue to do that.”

Allen is the first player to earn this title since former Bills' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2011. Safety Micah Hyde also won the AFC Defensive Player og the month back in October 2017 and said he hopes this can spark nothing but confidence for Allen.

“It’s a huge honor and to see Josh get it it’s amazing," said Hyde. Everyone around this building loves Josh. He’s not going to be a surprise to anybody now. Everybody knows with these three weeks what Josh Allen has done to some pretty good defenses, so no one is going to be sleeping on him. I’m happy for him just continue to go out there and play with as much confidence as possible."