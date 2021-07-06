Bills, Victory Sports to host youth sports equipment drive

The sports equipment drive is scheduled to take place on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are teaming up with Victory Sports next weekend to host a youth sports equipment drive, which will benefit children in Western New York.

The sports equipment drive is scheduled to take place on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in lot 6.

New and gently used sports equipment will be accepted, even if it's a few years old. Equipment for any sport and any size will also be accepted.

Organizers ask that the items are cleaned and sanitized before bringing them to the stadium for donation.

Those who donate equipment will receive a 2020 Bills yearbook and Bills yowie while supplies last.

