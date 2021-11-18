Bills tackle Spencer Brown put on COVID list

The third-round pick has started four games for the Bills this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they've placed offensive tackle Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown, the Bills' third-round pick, has started four of the seven games he's played for the team this season. If he's unable to play against the Colts Sunday, Tommy Doyle may start in his place.

Being placed on the list means Brown has either tested positive for COVID or was deemed a "close contact" of someone who tested positive. The team did not specify which was the case. That means when he can get off the list and rejoin the team is unclear.

If he's vaccinated and tested positive, he can rejoin the team as long as he's symptom-free and gas two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he shows symptoms, he has to isolate until he has two negative tests and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

If he's unvaccinated and tests positive, he'll have to isolate for ten days, even if he's asymptomatic, and his return will have to be approved by the team doctor. If he's only a close contact, he'll have to isolate for five days.