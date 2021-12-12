Ground game, an inconsistent offense plague Bills in overtime loss

One of the main reasons for Buffalo's late success was Josh Allen using his legs. Allen ran for over 100 yards to keep the Buffalo offense on the field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the first half, I thought we had an idea on who this Buffalo Bills team actually is. An average, maybe an above-average team at best. The second half, not so much.

The Bills gave up a quick 47-yard touchdown run to Leonard Fournette, while Josh Allen and the offense couldn't get anything going. The Bucs offense had over 300 yards of offense at the end of the first half and completely dominated the first two quarters of this football game.

Early on the Bills showed no confidence in their ground game. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll did not call one rushing play to a running back in the first half, clearly showing the lack of trust that Buffalo has in the ground game.

I know Tampa went up early, but not being able to establish any type of run and forcing things with Allen is a not exactly a scheme that will win games.

The second half was a different story. After trailing by as many as 21 points, Buffalo stormed back with a fourth-quarter Dawson Knox touchdown and a game-tying field goal in the final minute by Tyler Bass to send this one to overtime.

One of the main reasons for Buffalo's late success was Josh Allen using his legs. Allen ran for over 100 yards to keep the Buffalo offense on the field.

In overtime, the Bills struggled to get anything going on offense, while Tom Brady capped off a 94-yard touchdown drive when No. 12 hit Breshad Perriman for a game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass.

The Bills are now 7-6 on the season, and embarrassingly, they sit just a game ahead of Miami in the AFC East while their playoff hopes look like it will come down to the wire.