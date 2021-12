Bills' Steve Tasker not among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, all in their first year of eligibility.

However, Buffalo Bills legend Steve Tasker did not make the cut. Tasker, who is considered the premier special teams player of his era, is a nine-time semifinalist.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Other finalists announced Thursday are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas. They are all finalists for the third time.

Defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young and cornerback Ronde Barber are two-time finalists. Tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-time finalists.