Stefon Diggs sports 'Ice Age' cleats for Bills' freezing-cold wild card game

Last week it was a tribute to Betty White. This week it's 'Ice Age,' given all the talk about near record-low temperatures for the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Just when you think Stefon Diggs might run out of ideas for his cleats, he comes up with another timely theme.

Last week it was a tribute to Betty White. This week it's "Ice Age" the movie; given all the talk about near record-low temperatures during AFC wild card weekend game.

According to 2 On Your Side Sports Director Adam Benigni, the game-time temperature at Highmark Stadium was announced as 5 degrees, with a real feel of minus 5 degrees.

2 On Your Side on Wednesday talked with an expert about the things you can do to try to stay warm if you're going to the game.

"You're not moving around like you would be hiking, so you can be a little less mobile and more like the kids on 'Christmas Story,' where they get pushed over," Mike Radomski said.

Even national sports show pundits weighed in on tips to stay warm during the game, for the players themselves.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," while discussing the game, Bart Scott claimed he took Viagra to stay warm when he was an active player in the NFL.

2 On Your Side spoke to Dr. Andrew Tisser, Associate Chair of Emergency Medicine at Sisters Hospital on Main Street, about whether or not anyone should take Viagra to stay warm during the game.

"I would really not recommend Josh Allen take Viagra before the event," Dr. Tisser said. "It's because it can cause a lot of side effects as a vasodilator. It can cause dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, it can cause visual disturbances and headache."