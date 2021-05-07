Stefon Diggs reveals he played with a torn oblique in playoffs

Diggs sticks up for teammate Cole Beasley on being one of the best receivers in the NFL playing with a broken leg

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs revealed Thursday he played with a torn oblique in the playoffs of last year.

The Bills top receiver didn’t tell everyone for sympathy, but because he was sticking up for his teammate Cole Beasley.

A tweet listing the best wide receiver duos in the NFL had eight different groups of receiver cores, but the Bills weren't among the conversation. Diggs commented "these guys are great but dang we cant get some love? Beasley is one the coldest out there."

These guys are great but Dang we can’t get some love ? @Bease11 is one of the coldest out !!! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

He went on to praise Cole Beasley for playing in the playoffs with a broken leg and then Diggs revealed he had a torn oblique and he thought he was mentally tough but "bees" is really different.

I had a torn oblique, I thought I was mentally tough. But BEES is really different ! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

He played in the playoffs with a broken leg low key . Like I only know one another reciever thats done that. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

There’s not one reciever in the game that’ll disagree with me. Cole Beasley is like that !!! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

At the end of the regular season, Diggs popped up on the injury report after Week 17, but he kept it to cool telling the media that there were no major issues and he was fine.

Even through that injury Diggs gave his all in the playoffs pulling in 311 yards total and two touchdowns.