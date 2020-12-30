Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Diggs is the first Bills wide receiver to earn the honor since Andre Reed in 1994.

The honors continue to roll in for members of the AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his accomplishments in the team's Monday night 38-9 win over divisional rival New England Patriots. This is the first time Diggs has earned the honor as a member of the Bills and his second career player of the week designation. He is also the first Bills WR to receive the honor since Andre Reed in 1994.

Against the Pats, Diggs caught nine passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. With one game to go in the regular season, he leads the league with 120 catches and 1,459 yards and eight touchdowns.

Diggs also caught a pass for 50-plus yards for the second consecutive game, the first Bill to do so since Terrell Owens in 2009.