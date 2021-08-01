Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs named a first team Associated Press All-Pro

Diggs finished up the regular season last week leading the league in receiving yards and reception.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A big honor for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

He has been named a first team Associated Press All-Pro.

It's the first time he has ever been named All-Pro, and the first time in franchise history that a Bills wide receiver received this honor.

That was also the first time a Bills wide receiver has ever lead the NFL in either category.

In addition to Diggs, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.