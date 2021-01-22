Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs among NFL elite receiving company this weekend

Stefon Diggs thrived in the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 role in leading the league in catches and yards receiving after spending his first five seasons in Minnesota.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs joins the NFL's elite receiving company after a breakthrough first season in Buffalo.

