Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs among NFL elite receiving company this weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs joins the NFL's elite receiving company after a breakthrough first season in Buffalo.
Diggs thrived in the Bills' No. 1 role in leading the league in catches and yards receiving after spending his first five seasons in Minnesota. Now he's part of a group of high-profile receivers competing in conference championship games this weekend.
Buffalo faces the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in their game at Kansas City. Green Bay's Davante Adams will be joined on the field by Tampa Bay's tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.