Bills' standout safety duo is back

Buffalo Bills' dynamic and all-pro safety duo is back in Buffalo for their seventh season together.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde has been back out on the football field for the first week of training camp after he underwent neck surgery that ended his season early last fall.

As Hyde goes into his 11th year in the NFL, as he sat at the podium with his two kids after practice on Friday, he talked about his change of perspective.

"I didn't know what the outcome was going to be. I thought I was done," Hyde said. "So to be in this situation right now and having my babies here and having my wife here, I can't even put into words how amazing it is. I'm a proud dad, I'm a proud husband and I wouldn't change shoes with anyone in the world because I love where I'm at in my life and it couldn't be better."

Therefore with his return, one of the best safety duos in the league is finally reunited and both Hyde and Jordan Poyer say that's when they're at their best.

"We've played together for so long," Poyer said. "We just know when we hear a call, I automatically know where he's going, he automatically knows where I'm going. We just need like one or two words said to each other and boom, we're playing ball."

"It's awesome to have 'Po' back," Hyde said. "We see the same things every single day on the field, off the field, so it's just a blessing to have him back. Also, I know I play my best game when he's healthy."

Aside from OTA's and mandatory minicamp earlier in the year, this week in Pittsford is the first time that Hyde has been fully back on the practice field with his teammates since his neck injury last fall.

As for Poyer, who was initially expected by many to not re-sign with the Bills after exploring the market as a free agent this off-season, he is now back in the place that he knows best.

The all-pro safety duo is back together once again as they enter into their seventh season together in Buffalo.