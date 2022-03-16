Bills sign Von Miller, OJ Howard

The team confirmed that it is signing elite pass rusher Von Miller. NFL.com reports the deal is for six years and $120 million.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's no secret the Super Bowl window is open in Buffalo.

The Bills clearly intend to open the door and walk through.

The team confirmed that it is signing elite pass rusher Von Miller. NFL.com reports the deal is for six years and $120 million.

Miller is Denver's all-time sacks leader. He was traded in November to the Los Angeles Rams who, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl on their own home field by beating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miller finished the season with 9.5 sacks in 15 games. The 32-year-old Miller has 115.5 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

It's an obvious upgrade for a defense that simply didn't get the job done against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, and is trying to win a championship out of an AFC that has an array of talented quarterbacks. Pressuring the quarterback has never been more critical.

Von Miller confirmed the news in an Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

"It's been crazy man, crazy four hours," he said. "Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good? Is 40 open?"

The Bills have also agreed to terms with Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard on a one-year contract that could be worth as much as $5 million.

Howard has spent five seasons in Tampa Bay. He has 119 receptions and 15 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.