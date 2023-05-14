Bills sign 3 players from rookie minicamp

The Buffalo Bills have signed 3 additional players who participated in rookie minicamp on a try-out basis.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday morning that they have signed three additional players who participated in rookie minicamp on a try-out basis.

The Bills rookie minicamp started up on Friday morning over at One Bills Drive just one day after the NFL's full schedule release.

The minicamp consisted of all six draft picks, seven undrafted free agents and a few players who were invited on a try-out basis. Clearly, a few of those invites made a quick impression as the Bills released the names of three players who have agreed to terms.

First up is running back Isaiah Bowser. Bowser was an undrafted free agent and a true rookie coming straight to Buffalo from his time playing at Central Florida. Prior to his time at UCF, he played at Northwestern for three years.

The Bills also signed Travin Howard, a free agent linebacker with five years of NFL experience, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams after they drafted him in 2018 from TCU. Howard was also a member of the Rams Super Bowl LVI winning team.

Lastly, free agent and defensive end Shane Ray also agreed to terms to officially become a Buffalo Bill. Ray has four years of NFL experience but has been out of the league since 2019. Ray was drafted as a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in 2015 and stayed with them until 2018 before spending the 2019 offseason with the Ravens. Ray then went on to play for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 before finding this opportunity with the Bills.